COLE, Mildred Memorial Service for Mildred "Midge" M. Cole, age 97, of Fairmont, MN, formerly of Dayton, OH, will be 1:00 p.m., Aug. 19, at the Lakeview Methodist Health Care System Chapel in Fairmont with interment in Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mildred passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. Mildred Mary (Baird) Cole was born on Aug. 11, 1922, in Iowa Lake Township, Emmet County, IA, the daughter of Donald and Caroline (Eastman) Baird. She received her education in Armstrong and graduated from Armstrong High School. Following her graduation, Mildred attended Estherville Junior College in Estherville, IA. In 1942, Mildred moved to Fairmont and later Mankato, MN. On May 11, 1946, Mildred was united in marriage to Donald Burnett Cole at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, IA. Mildred assisted Don as he directed Boy Scout Camps for over 30 years in Minnesota and Ohio. In 1979, the couple returned to Fairmont, MN, where Mildred became a very active member of the United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Fairmont Hospital and Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a life member of the Martin County Historical Society. Left to cherish her memory are her many nieces and nephews, Gladys (Bill) Baird, Alice (Bill) Gies, Kevin (Marla) Cole, Mary Hynes Keck, Susan Keck Andersen, Nancy Keck Szafryk, Kathryn Hynes Brockman, Will Schultz, Heidi Schultz Williams, Jenny Rasche Sheppard, Bruce Baird, Patricia Baird Teirab, Bradley Baird, Ross Baird, Vicki Baird Pepera, Dale Baird, Timothy Baird, Marie Baird, Janet Baird, Thomas Baird, Marilyn Briese Erickson, Joan Briese Gervais, Duane Briese, Douglas Baird, Richard Baird, Susan Baird Schrader, Lloyd Simpson, Ivy Lea Eastman (Don) Mortensen, Carol Jean (Bob) Prokopec, Shirley (John) Lewison, Bill (Theona) Lewison and Allan (Carol) Christopher, Fran Christopher, Robert Eastman, Velma Eastman Yungeberg, Janice Petersen Nelson, Tonya Parkay Hittner, and Cornell Hopkins. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Caroline Baird; husband, Donald Cole; and siblings, Glenn Baird, Lois Baird Hynes, Robert Baird, Donald "Bill" Gene Baird, Bernard Baird, and Ruth Baird Briese. Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church of Fairmont and Friends of Camp Cedar Point of Fairmont. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019