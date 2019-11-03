|
DENLINGER, Mildred Jean (DeGroat) Age 89, of New Lebanon, passed away with loving family by her side, Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Irvin and Hester Virginia DeGroat. Mildred is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Donald Dale Denlinger, who she met in 1948 while skating at the Chautauqua Skating Rink; children, Nancy (Terry) Lenhart, Marvin (Regena) Denlinger, Mark (Beth) Denlinger, and Kevin (Gail) Denlinger; 3 sisters, Anna (Gerald, dec'd) Cottongim, Miriam Johnson, and Janet (Mark) Shaw; 9 grandchildren, Kelly (Tom Hawkins) Lenhart, Justin Lenhart, Emily (Trevor) Dahlke, Jesse Denlinger, Sarah Denlinger, Katie LoPresti, Jamie (Matt) Ma, Matthew (Jennifer) Denlinger, and Joshua Denlinger; 10 great grandchildren, Dyllan, Ryan and Madison Lenhart, Lauryn, Kenley, and Trinity Hawkins, Emma and Sophie Ma, Jeffrey Snook, and Frances Farris; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews; numerous fond friends and family (past and present). Mildred and Don had many friends and family throughout their lives. She was affectionately known as "Silly Milly" as a member of the Bowling Team "Nutty Buddies" and youth leader at Antioch United Methodist Church. She had been a bank teller in the local area for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and spending time with her family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6 from 6-8PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon and from 10:30AM until the start of the service on Thursday. The funeral service will begin at 11AM at Slifers Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Clayton Rd, Farmersville 45325 with Rev. Angela Schenck officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at The New Lebanon Care Center/SKLD for the loving care Mildred received as a resident and to Hospice of the Miami Valley for the loving care they provided. Contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385-2983 or Slifers Presbyterian Church. www.RogersFuneralHome.com
