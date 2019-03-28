GILLIAM, Mildred R. 80, of Blackwater went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her residence. Mildred spent her working years alongside her husband as owner/operators of Skilled Nursing Facilities in the Dayton, Ohio area. Mildred was a stunningly beautiful woman whose true essence was her beauty within and her generous nature. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Mildred was a woman of great Faith and a true believer. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Prior J. Gilliam; great grandson, Dylan M. Collins; and mother, Elizabeth J. Ramsey. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon and Joe Walker, Ron and Angel Stoner, Debbie and Chris Neu, and Nola Barhorst; grandchildren, Candace and Michael Collins, Vanity and Tim Rose, Melanie Walker, Joey Walker, Alona and Dan Clark, Ronnie and Carolyn Stoner, Cindy and Michael Downie, Tina Stoner, Michael Barhorst, Ethan Barhorst, and April (Neu) and Chris Fausnaugh; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Jim Edmonds and Nick Edmonds; sisters, Sylvia Carr and Joyce Carmichael; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 am in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dwain Barnette officiating. A graveside service will follow at Flag Pond Community Church Cemetery in Blackwater. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountfuneralhome.com Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gilliam Family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary