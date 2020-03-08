|
HEARSUM, Mildred Vinsant "Mikki" 103, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. (Which would have been her 75th Wedding Anniversary) She was born in Covington, KY, on July 2, 1916, to her parents, James Smith (Margaret O'Connor) Vinsant. Her loving husband of 66 years, Desmond Roy Hearsum, and grandson Jonathan Hearsum predeceased her. Mikki graduated from the Shuster-Martin School of Drama in Cincinnati, OH, with a B.S. in Speech Arts. She also attended graduate classes at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, before going on to start the Speech and Drama department at Centerville High School. She directed numerous plays and musicals for the school, and also for the Centerville Town HallPlayers. Mikki and Roy travelled the world together, and she commemorated each trip by painting what she had seen. Her painted series "Travels with Mikki" was the feature of several one-person art shows. Some of these paintings were also featured in her book "The Time Has Come" which she authored at age 98. In addition to remaining active in the community by being a member of the College Women's Club of Dayton, P.E.O. CI and Normandy United Methodist Church, Mikki credited longevity to her joie de vivre and a daily glass of wine. She is survived by three sons and their wives: Timothy (Judy) of Yucca Valley, CA; Geoffrey (Carolyn) of Fort Myers, FL; Andrew (Esta) of San Diego, CA; Grandchildren Shea, Ryan and Kathryn; several great grandchildren; and devoted friend Martha Bell. In continuing her passion for education, Mikki's body has been donated to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine for research, and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Normandy Church or .
