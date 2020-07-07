1/1
Mildred HURT
HURT, Mildred C. Age 104, of Trotwood, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born February 11, 1916 to the late Minnie Ashe. Mildred moved to Ohio in her early twenties and was a retired employee of St. Elizabeth Hospital after 20 years of service. She was a member of Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church; a member of the American Legion and Booster Club; very active with the Dayton Little League, PTA for Dayton Public Schools and Hoover Bowling League. She enjoyed bingo, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Hurt; one son, James Hurt; two daughters, Clara Alexander and Minnie Shoemaker. Mildred is survived by son-in-law, Bill Alexander; daughter-in-law, Elaine Hurt; 32 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, 25 great-great grandchildren and 17 great-great-great grandchildren; also many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. A special mention to Ernest Johnson, Robert Hurt, Bruce Byrd, Ronda Byrd, Tracie Spears, Toni Norvell, Belinda Mitchell, Friendship Village and many family and friends that assisted with her care. Walk through visitation 9 to 10:30 am, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to houseofwheat@woh.rr.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

