Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Grace
380 W Leffel Ln.
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Grace
380 W Leffel Ln.
Mildred January Obituary
JANUARY (Belle), Mildred Was born February 12, 1923 in Springfield, Ohio the Daughter of Olies & Willie Mae Belle. She was the second oldest child of eleven children. She went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from the I.O.O.F. Home, was a member of Fair Street Christian Church and attended First Church of God Columbus. Mildred was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband, Robert January Sr.; three sisters, Hazel Belle, Mary Louise Butler, and Saundra Sanford; two brothers, James and William Curtis Belle; two daughters Willie Mae Channels and Hazel McLin and one grandson Tywan January. She leaves to cherish in her memory, three daughters, Lola Massie, Theresa Hall and Marilyn (Donald) Rhodes; two sons, Robert Jr. and Naamon January; one sister, Lavonda Belle; five brothers, Olies Jr., Richard Sr., Robert , Donald and Melvin Belle; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 10:00am and Home Going Service 11:00am Saturday March 16, 2019 at Greater Grace 380 W Leffel Ln. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, OH. To order flowers and to offer condolences to The BELLE/JANUARY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
