JARVIS, Mildred Olivia Loving sister and aunt, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Millie was born on February 12, 1937 in Danville, KY. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, OH and also attended the Ohio State University. She graduated from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois. Millie lived in Chicago most of her adult life and loved music, dancing and travel. She was employed as a legal secretary. Millie is survived by her sister, Doris Entingh; nephew, Daniel (Grace) Entingh; and nieces, Yvonne Entingh, Andrea (Brian) Entingh Whitaker, Karen Entingh Matson and Cheryl (Mark) Entingh Fleetwood. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 p.m. Private burial will occur in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be directed to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
