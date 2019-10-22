|
|
KESTNER, Mildred Marie "MID" 91, of Sun City Center, Florida and formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019. She was born in Johnson County, Kentucky on March 28, 1928, the daughter of the late Norris and Okie (Conley) Kestner. Mid retired as a supervisor from Olan Mills following 44 1/2 years of service. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mayme Thompson and a brother, Leonard Kestner. She is survived by three nephews whom Mid and their parents raised, Steve (Leslie) Kestner, Larry (Kay) Kestner and Jim (Barb) Kestner as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be observed by the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 22, 2019