MARCONETT (Avery), Mildred E. Age 94 of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Luther W. Marconett in 2011; and one infant son Robert Joseph in 1954. Mildred is survived by 3 sons, L. Warren (Cathy), Clifford, and P. Douglas (Brenda), 2 daughters, Bonita, Marietta (Paul) Rogers; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Mildred was a longtime member of Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately for the family at Rogers' Funeral Home with graveside service at Trissel Cemetery. Ministers Russell Landes and Marlan Mohler officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020
