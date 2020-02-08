Home

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Salem Church of the Brethren
6037 Phillipsburg-Union Rd
Englewood, OH
Burial
Following Services
Bethel Cemetery
Englewood, OH
Mildred McGUIRE Obituary
McGUIRE (Warner), Mildred Helen Age 101, of Brookville, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Miami Valley North Hospital. She was born May 16, 1918 to the late Samuel Arnold & Effie Olive (Sollenberger) Warner in Union Township, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Eugene McGuire and siblings Burnell Warner, Ralph Warner, and Gladys Cotrill. She will be missed and remembered by her loving daughters Reta Swallow of Huron and Wanda (Doug) Shade of Clayton; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and sisters Pauline Share of Tipp City and Jayne Strain of Union. Mildred was a 1936 Milton-Union High School graduate. She retired from Milton Federal Bank after 36 years and was a member of the Salem Church of the Brethren. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Salem Church of the Brethren, 6037 Phillipsburg-Union Rd, Englewood, OH 45322 with Pastor Lee Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Englewood. The family will receive friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday, February 9 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, OH 45383. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of the Brethren Missions Fund. Online memories of Mildred may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020
