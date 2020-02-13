|
|
McMICHAEL (Larkin), Mildred A. "Millie" 97, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of the late Carl B. and Lillian (Weiss) Toschlog. Millie was raised in the country on a farm and later in life moved into town. She graduated from Fountain City High School and worked for 42 years at the Northridge Bowling Alley where she finished her career as the secretary. Millie was a very skilled bowler, was in the women's bowling 600 club and she won the state tournament. She lived in the kitchen and was amazing at baking, canning and freezing and her biggest joy was to give her foods away to her family and friends. Millie was also a member of the Northridge United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Larkin; son, Pat Larkin; brothers, Verlin, Lorin and Kenneth Toschlog; sisters, Thelma Matthews and Irene Baker; and special friend, Lorraine McGuire. Millie is survived by her daughters, Carleen Dobie, Polly Larkin and Ginny (Gene) Brown; step-son, Donald McMichael and his family; 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Sprinkle; special friend, Frieda Mincer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with a service to celebrate her life on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020