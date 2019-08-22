Home

PHILLIPS, Mildred A. "Mitzi" Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Landings of Huber Heights. Mitzi was retired from Ohio Bell Phone Company with over 30 years of service, a member of Pioneers Club at Ohio Bell, Life member of Communications Workers of America, and a member of the VFW Post in West Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bud" in 1997, a brother, Harold Warling, and sister, Maxine Elam. Mitzi is survived by her sister, Rita Cornick; nieces and caregivers, Cynthia Maddox & Anita Ball-Rector; other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at the Landings of Huber Heights for their compassionate care they gave to Mitzi. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-8 PM. If desired memorial contributions may be made to in Mitzi's memory.
