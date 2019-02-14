Home

Mildred POINDEXTER Obituary
POINDEXTER, Mildred Age 92, of Dayton, departed this life February 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, February 15, 2019 at BETHESDA TEMPLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 3701 Salem Ave., with Bishop Craig S. High, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019
