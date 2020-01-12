|
SCHWAB, Mildred Marie "Millie" Age 95 of Dayton, Ohio and formerly Greenville, SC died Thursday, January 9th, 2020. She was born March 20th, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Margaret Kennett. Mildred retired from Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of the North Riverdale Grace Brethren Church. She loved spending time with her family and baking. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Charles "Charlie" Schwab Jr. and son Jeffrey. Survived by daughter Suzanne Lindsay of Orlando, FL and 2 sons Dennis (Lina) Schwab of Greenville, SC, Dean (Teresa) Schwab of Simpsonville, SC. 14 Grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Services at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the in her memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020