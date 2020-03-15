|
SELBY, Mildred "Mickie" Age 91, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Middletown, Ohio and widow of her beloved husband ,Thomas O Selby passed away on February 11, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Bluffton, SC. Mickie and Thomas were married August 5, 1950 and shared many happy years. Mickie was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 9, 1928 to the late Orville Mayabb and Ethel Williams Mayabb. She was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1946. She worked over 30 years at various accounting firms and retired from Casper and Casper Law Firm in 1993.Mickie was a former member of Soroptimist and Community Mother's Club and her passion was playing bridge. In addition to Mickie's husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Greenham and her husband Herschel. Mickie is survived by her children, Karen Sue Rosen (Michael) of Southport, NC, Debra Lynn McMurray (James) of Bluffton, SC, and Thomas Eugene Selby (Genita) of Flower Mound, TX; and her grandchild, Eric Rosen of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by a niece and two nephews. Mickie's remains will be placed in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Poast Town, Ohio with her husband on May 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church on Walton Court in Middletown at 11:00 am. on May 8th. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Family members ask that donations be made to the church or .
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2020