SHATTO (Shaffer), Mildred Irene 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020. She was born November 27, 1929 to Jerry and Nellie (Morgan) Shaffer in St. Paris, Ohio. The third child of four, Midge is preceded in death by her older brother Richard Shaffer and best friend and older sister Ruby (Shaffer) Luke. She is survived by a younger brother Jerry (Jackie) Schaffer. In April of 1946, she met the love of her life in a brief passing at a local carnival. Six weeks and one date later Harley Lee Shatto asked Midge's parents for her hand in marriage. While the young couple washed the dinner dishes the decision was made. Midge and Lee were married on May 31, 1946. The young couple loved each other without reservation and began their life together. They were blessed with two daughters, Joyce (Ray) Rose and Judy (Steve) Elliott. Midge enjoyed her girls to the fullest playing jacks in the hallway of their home and raising them lovingly. Joyce and Judy continued to bless their parents by giving them five grandchildren, Gina Scheifele, Patty (Doug) Free, Valerie (Joe) Herdman, Ray (Skip) Rose and Erin (Ronnie) Lee, nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Midge work at Mercy Medical Center in the Dietary Department and was always seen with a smile on her face. She enjoyed her job so much she was often heard saying that "She got to go to work" instead of had to. After 20 years she retired. Midge bowled for many years. In 1975 she was chosen to be on the television show BOWLING FOR DOLLARS and bowled two strikes winning a whopping $820.00. She also enjoyed spending time at Indian Lake where she fished for carp with Wheaties and family and friends were abundant. After 65 years of marriage, her beloved husband passed away. She missed him greatly every single day of her remaining life. While her life would never be the same without him, she moved forward taking long rides in the car, playing cards, Bingo and monthly bus rides to the casino. Lee would have been so proud of her. Midge will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In honor of her request there will be no service. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude's, Midge's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020