TAYLOR (Leach), Mildred Gladys Passed away March 26th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Campbell County, Tennessee on March 19th, 1928 to Joe and Lillie Leach. She is survived by her siblings Richard (Linda), Billy (Gabby), and Doris (Cecil). Her children; Dennis, Evelyn (Steve), Suwanna (Michael), Keana (Russ), Sandra, Mark, and Joe, including 32 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, along with cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings; Wilma, Sue, James, Jerry, and Harold. Her children; Sonny, Mildred Jean, Pamela Sue, Linda, and Sharon. Service will be held April 13th, 2019, 3pm, at Bilbrey Funeral Home, Crossville, Tennessee. Ashes to be interred at Davis Cemetery and Leach Cemetery. Those we love, don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and always dear. Ever remembered as a strong and faithful servant, she was. Cremation entrusted to W. E. Lusain Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019