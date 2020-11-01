Under the loving and watchful eyes of our Heavenly Father, Mildred Veneva Toomey, age 87, became a co-heir with Jesus on October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, William D. Toomey. She is survived by her loving children and friends Patty K. (Toomey) Sandmann and Alan Toomey. Mildred was born to the late Zona andSamuel Garrett on July 25, 1933. Also preceded in death by her loving sister Bonnie Hampton and daughter-in-law Diane Toomey. Mildred was a loving and true friend to so many. She cherished being the "adopted grandmother" of the veryspecial Bateman Family.A private family service will be held at a later date. Please view the full obituary and it would be appreciated if you share Special Memories and/or Condolences by visiting



