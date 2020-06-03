Mildred WALKER
1941 - 2020
WALKER, Mildred L. "Millie" 78, of Englewood passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31st, in the loving arms of her husband. Millie was born in Scott County, Tennessee, to Samuel & Florence (McGhee) Lloyd, on June 13, 1941. She was preceded in death by her 16 siblings. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Randall Walker; along with their daughters, Roxanna Walker, Diane & (Dean) Massie, Sherri (Jeff) Hutcheson and son, Mike & (Leslie) Walker. Millie was the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews & many special friends and neighbors. Millie was a member of Greenview Calvary Tabernacle in Dayton. On Friday June 5th, we will lay to rest our "Mountain Beauty" that our Lord called home, at a private service held at Greenview Calvary Tabernacle, with burial at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio. Pastor Dr. Timothy Livingston, officiating. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Roxanne my heart goes out to you and your family! I pray that you find comfort in knowing your mom is watching over you.
Joyce Smith (Rolfe)
Classmate
