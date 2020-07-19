1/
Mildred Wendling
WENDLING, Mildred L. "Millie" Age 83, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born on September 9, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late James H. & Climmie E. (Vann) Moore. Mrs. Wendling was a retired employee of Bear Finders and Spectra Physics with over 21 years of service. She was a member of the Living Word Church in Vandalia. Preceded in death by 9 brothers & sisters, James, Joseph, Hubert, Donald & Bronce Moore, Lenny Henry, Edna "Alice" Peters, Christine "Chris" Reed & Charlene Horton. She is survived by her loving children, William H. Wendling, Jr., Tammy L. Fillers and husband, Rick, Patricia K. Reed and husband, Mike, Mark Wendling and wife, Beth; 2 sisters, "Margaret" Jeanette Price and husband Charles & Patricia "Carol" Moore; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Engle (Anthony Moore), Jeremy (Misti) Fillers, Michael (Sharessa) Reed, II, Natasha (Scotty) Brewer, Josh (Chasity) Wendling, Preston (Ashley) Fillers, Patric (Angelica) Reed, Rishelle (Cameron) Murphy; 18 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Jason Norman officiating. Burial Beavertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Millie Wendling, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
