Miles FARMER
2018 - 2020
FARMER, Miles Douglas Age 2, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at Children's Hospital. He was born in Kettering, Ohio, on May 22nd, 2018, the son of Sidney and Katlyn (Little) Farmer. Miles (Mi-Mi, Mi-Guy, Smiley-Miley) was the happiest child you would ever meet. His smiles and hugs were made of dreams. He was a giant of a person, not only in size but in love as well. He welcomed anyone with open arms to be hugged. His hugs were of mythical strength, as he was holding you instead of you holding him. His Eyes and smile would brighten any heart that came in contact. He loved his Jack-Jack, Moo-Moo, Adeeee, and especially his Emmy. He never missed a meal (His or Yours). His Mom and Dad's shoulders accompanied with a Bink was his place of happiness. Son, we love you. Survivors include his parents, Sid and Katy; a brother, Jack Farmer; two sisters, Caroline and Adeline Farmer; Grandparents, Mary Little and Ginger Farmer; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two Grandfather's, Jack Farmer and Doug Little; and his cousin Brianna. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, in Calvary Christian Church, 2355 Jacksonburg Rd., New Miami, Ohio 45011, followed by burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00am-12noon, Saturday in the church. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Calvary Christian Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Calvary Christian Church
