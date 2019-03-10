LITTLE, Millard D. "Butch" Age 78, Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, OH on May 14, 1940 to Joseph and Mildred (Gibbons) Little. Butch retired from AK Steel after 39 years of service. He belonged to Central Connections and Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. Butch was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Lee Little in 2017; parents; and a sister, Beverly Suiter. He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann (Richard) Strait; son, M. David (Sarah) Little; five grandchildren, Nicole (Drew) Beyer, Scott (Yuliya) Strait, Matthew Strait, Boswell Little and Max Little. Funeral services are Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown with Dr. Eric Newell officiating. Burial in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 am to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Connections or the . Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary