Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Resources
More Obituaries for Millard LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard LITTLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Millard LITTLE Obituary
LITTLE, Millard D. "Butch" Age 78, Middletown, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, OH on May 14, 1940 to Joseph and Mildred (Gibbons) Little. Butch retired from AK Steel after 39 years of service. He belonged to Central Connections and Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. Butch was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda Lee Little in 2017; parents; and a sister, Beverly Suiter. He is survived by his daughter, Lee Ann (Richard) Strait; son, M. David (Sarah) Little; five grandchildren, Nicole (Drew) Beyer, Scott (Yuliya) Strait, Matthew Strait, Boswell Little and Max Little. Funeral services are Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown with Dr. Eric Newell officiating. Burial in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 am to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Connections or the . Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now