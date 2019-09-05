|
MOODY, Jr., Milliard H. 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019 at Stonesprings of Vandalia. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Rose R. Moody; parents, Milliard H. Moody, Sr. and Anna Mae Dawson; maternal grandparents, Cora Lee and Joe Thomas; brothers, George, John, Alphonso and Sylvester Day; one sister; stepmom, Estelle "Mom" Johnson. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, children, Jeffrey, Timothy (Quettina) and Paul (Jackie) Moody, Peaches (Clarence IV) Jackson, Brian, Adriane and Wayne Moody, Regina (Reggie) Robinson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd. Bishop Truman Martin with Pastor Ted Milbry officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019