PENWELL, Millie Louise Age 88 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1931 in Fayette County, Ohio to the late Virgil and Mary (McKinley) Jones. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles M. Penwell (2016); her brothers, Leonard Jones, Kenneth (Betty) Jones, and Harold (Vada) Jones; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Betty) Penwell; and Harold (Kathleen) Penwell. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bruce) Maier, Larry (Bonnie Green) Penwell, grandchildren Justine (Jason) Beecher, Christian Green, and Rachel Green; great grandson, Sebastian Beecher; sister-in-law, Helen Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Millie Louise was a longtime member of Hope Methodist Church. No one she met remained a stranger; she made everyone feel loved and accepted. Her kind heart extended to all animals, and to her current cat, Nadia, who will remain with family. She loved working as a bookkeeper at Kettering Bike Shop and McCutcheon Music; she retired in 2011. She enjoyed reading, bowling, camping, and visiting with friends and family. Millie Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and great-grandmother, and will dearly be missed. Friends and family may visit from 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral service will be on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 am at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township 45459. She will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery in Kettering. Guests are invited to join the family in a meal at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Ohio State University Foundation c/o The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center, 1480 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43221. https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019