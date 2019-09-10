Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
5980 Wilmington Pike
Sugarcreek Township, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie PENWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie PENWELL


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie PENWELL Obituary
PENWELL, Millie Louise Age 88 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1931 in Fayette County, Ohio to the late Virgil and Mary (McKinley) Jones. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Charles M. Penwell (2016); her brothers, Leonard Jones, Kenneth (Betty) Jones, and Harold (Vada) Jones; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Betty) Penwell; and Harold (Kathleen) Penwell. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bruce) Maier, Larry (Bonnie Green) Penwell, grandchildren Justine (Jason) Beecher, Christian Green, and Rachel Green; great grandson, Sebastian Beecher; sister-in-law, Helen Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Millie Louise was a longtime member of Hope Methodist Church. No one she met remained a stranger; she made everyone feel loved and accepted. Her kind heart extended to all animals, and to her current cat, Nadia, who will remain with family. She loved working as a bookkeeper at Kettering Bike Shop and McCutcheon Music; she retired in 2011. She enjoyed reading, bowling, camping, and visiting with friends and family. Millie Louise was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and great-grandmother, and will dearly be missed. Friends and family may visit from 6-8pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral service will be on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 am at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township 45459. She will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery in Kettering. Guests are invited to join the family in a meal at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The Ohio State University Foundation c/o The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Center, 1480 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43221. https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now