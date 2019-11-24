|
RUCHEL, Millie L. Age 93 of Huber Heights, passed away November 20, 2019 at . She was born March 15, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio to CLifford and Mildred (Butts) Scholes who precede her death, also preceding her is her beloved husband Rich ard Ruchel, brothers James and Clifford Scholes. Millie leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law David and Linda Ruchel, granddaughter Heather (Paxton) McVoy, grandson Michael (Missy) Ruchel. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Madison, Michael Jr., Taylor Ruchel, Beckett McVoy, two sisters Mary Gaier and Martha Still, numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. A special Thank You is extended to for their loving care in her last days. Per Millie's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel. Condolences may be shared at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019