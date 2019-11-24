Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie RUCHEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie RUCHEL


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie RUCHEL Obituary
RUCHEL, Millie L. Age 93 of Huber Heights, passed away November 20, 2019 at . She was born March 15, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio to CLifford and Mildred (Butts) Scholes who precede her death, also preceding her is her beloved husband Rich ard Ruchel, brothers James and Clifford Scholes. Millie leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law David and Linda Ruchel, granddaughter Heather (Paxton) McVoy, grandson Michael (Missy) Ruchel. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Madison, Michael Jr., Taylor Ruchel, Beckett McVoy, two sisters Mary Gaier and Martha Still, numerous nephews, nieces and many friends. A special Thank You is extended to for their loving care in her last days. Per Millie's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel. Condolences may be shared at: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -