NOBLE, Milo Milo Noble passed away in his home, surrounded by family, on Friday, July 10th. He was 72 years old. Born in Dayton, Ohio, to Milo Sr. and Edna Noble, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother (Ron Noble). Milo is survived by his loving wife, of almost 42 years, Peggy; Children, Tiffany Noble, Tracy (Scott) Legg, Myla (Dennis) McDowell, Kelly (Rusty) Wagner, Zach (Erika) Noble; Grandchildren, Kayla Brewster, Hillary Clemmons, Evan Legg, Emily Goode, Trevor McDowell, Mckenzie Lambert, Macy McDowell, Cole, Aubrey, and Carter Wagner; as well as 9 Great-Grandchildren; Brother, Lamar (Jean) Noble; Brothers-in-law, Byron (Cory) Denny, Alan (Lisa) Denny; Sister-in-law, Judy Kumler, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long time best friend, Phil (Duke) Hines. Milo spent his entire car business career at Eastgate Ford, starting as a salesman, working his way up through management, and eventually into a buy-out deal with his long time friend and partner, John Meyer. Milo enjoyed golfing, fishing, sports, and most of all, spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered for his humor, jokes that would "make you want to slap your grandma", and all of the other "sh*# I just made up"! Even up until his last day, he flexed his arms to show he was "strong like bull". The family would like to thank Hospice of Ohio's Community Care Hospice for the amazing care of Milo at home the last few weeks. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave, Wilmington, OH 45177. The Family will receive friends for a casual Celebration of Milo's Life held at Walnut Grove Country Club, located at 5050 Linden Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45432 on Thursday, July 16th anytime between 4-7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store