BRICKSON, Milton E. 83, of Enon passed away Feb 21, 2020; born July 11, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND to the late Ernest & Gloria (Stowe) Brickson. Milton is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia (Weston), three sons & daughters-in-law: Jeffrey & Bridget of Royersford, PA, Charles & Micque of West Des Moines, IA, Eric & Gemini of Enon, OH; six grandchildren: Veronica, Jesse, Geena, Bradley, Reini & Mitchell; and first cousin: Larry (Vicki) Stanko. Funeral service will be Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1PM at Enon United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Tue, Feb 25 from 5-7PM at the church. (adkinsfunerals.com)
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020