Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton BROWN


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Milton D. Of Lewisburg, OH, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at . Born on October 4, 1957 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Albert H. & Doris J. (Elliott) Brown. He was a Harrison Township farmer and member of the Preble County Farm Bureau. Survived by his Sister: Kathy M. Hines; Nieces: Rhonda (Brian) Shaw and Malisa L. Hines; Grandniece: Kayla Shaw; Cousins; Companion: Peggy Kidd; Caregiver: Josh Wymer. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn in Lewisburg. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now