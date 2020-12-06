1/1
Milton FINCHUM
1937 - 2020
FINCHUM, Milton

83 of Springfield, OH, died

November 26, 2020, with loved ones by his side. He was born September 2, 1937 in Sevierville, TN, to Glenn and Ruth (Feezel) Finchum. He

attended Northeastern High School and The University of Tennessee. He was a farmer, a radio announcer and a Navistar retiree. His kind and generous love brought much joy to our family. He enjoyed vacationing on Kelly's Island. Milton is survived by his son

Edward Finchum, sisters Jo Ann Finchum, Mary Jane (Finchum) Nixon, her spouse Ken Nixon, and special friend Connie Zurface. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn and mother Ruth. At his request, no service will be held. He fought a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Burial will be at Burchfield Memorial in Sevierville, TN at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Milton's family at www.littletonandrue.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
