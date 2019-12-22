|
|
KOHL, Milton E. 98, of New Carlisle, OH died peacefully December 9, 2019 at Trinity Community at Beavercreek. Born in Dayton, OH, the third son of John Jacob Kohl and Bertha (Augsburger) Kohl, Mr. Kohl attended the University of Michigan and University of Dayton before enlisting in the Army Air Corps as an Aviation Cadet. He was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross while serving as a B24 Pilot and Aircraft Commander, operating out of Italy in WWII, rank of Captain. Milt, along with his two brothers, were major owners of The International Tool Company, in Dayton, and prior to his retirement in 1989, was the CEO and owner of Ever-Roll Specialties Co. in Springfield, Ohio. In 1969, Mr. Kohl served as President of the Downtown Dayton Kiwanis Club, and also served on the board of the Kettering YMCA. Later, he was a member of the New Carlisle Sertoma Club. Although he rarely attended services, Milt was a long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton. Starting at the age of 17, he was a Ham Radio Operator with call letters W8SLY, AE8K and W8MK. Mr. Kohl was an accomplished piano and organ player. He is survived by his son Edwin Kohl and wife Susan of Beavercreek, OH; two daughters and their husbands, Kathryn and Ted Hafer of LaRue, OH; and Dr. Linda Kohl and Randy Helt of New Carlisle, OH. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Harriet S. Kohl, and his two brothers, Harry Kohl of Palm City, FL and Carl F. Kohl of Greenville, S.C. Private family services will be held.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019