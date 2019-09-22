Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton WINTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton WINTERS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton WINTERS Obituary
WINTERS, Milton Eugene Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Milton was born November 10, 1932 in Charlotte, TX, to Jake and Sybil (Goodman) Winters. He graduated from Bay City High School, TX in 1949 and received his Bachelor's degree in Business from San Jose State University, CA in 1953. Milton was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army serving as a radio operator. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 50 years of loyal service as a manager and systems analyst. Milton enjoyed spending time with family, reading, electronics and working on cars. Milton is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lou; daughters, Karen Winters, Diane (David) McCabe, Cheryl (Darren) Clum; son, Robert Winters; five grandchildren, Michael, Annabel, Emma, Ian, Isabella. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, with a service starting at 1:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now