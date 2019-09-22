|
|
WINTERS, Milton Eugene Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Milton was born November 10, 1932 in Charlotte, TX, to Jake and Sybil (Goodman) Winters. He graduated from Bay City High School, TX in 1949 and received his Bachelor's degree in Business from San Jose State University, CA in 1953. Milton was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army serving as a radio operator. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 50 years of loyal service as a manager and systems analyst. Milton enjoyed spending time with family, reading, electronics and working on cars. Milton is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lou; daughters, Karen Winters, Diane (David) McCabe, Cheryl (Darren) Clum; son, Robert Winters; five grandchildren, Michael, Annabel, Emma, Ian, Isabella. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23 from 12:00pm-1:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, with a service starting at 1:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019