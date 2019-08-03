|
WILSON, Milvi Christina Susanna Age 78 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Kettering Hospital after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Rakvere, Estonia on February 11, 1941 the daughter of Albert & Leida (Mickfeld) Lember. Milvi's father was killed in WWII and her mother and her were captured and held in a concentration camp until they escaped to Germany. She then met her husband Jack in 1968 while he was serving in the U.S. Navy in Europe. She was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Huber Heights, and an active member of the Huber Heights Senior Citizens. She retired from Yoder Industries in Dayton and loves gardening, traveling, shopping and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her daughter Christina S. Wilson-Turley; grand dogs Belle & Joey; step brother Hans (Regina) Malyk; nieces Micheala Malyk, Sandra Kiwall and Janis Perkins; nephews Marcus Malyk, Robert Perkins and Rodney Perkins; her adopted family Keith (Deborah) Gorby and their children Marinna "Mia" & Kyle Gorby.; and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her step father Ivan Malyk, and her husband of 28 years Jack Marston Wilson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastors Mel Younger and Kelly Reagan officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Milvi's memory to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019