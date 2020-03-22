Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
West Memory Gardens
6722 Hemple Rd
Moraine, OH
Minnie MAKUPSON


1924 - 2020
MAKUPSON, Minnie O. 95, passed away March 18, 2020. She was born September 27, 1924, Gaffney, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Gracie Lipscomb, husband Herdia T. Makupson, son Walter H. Makupson; 3 siblings, Clemmie Smith, Ernestine Hicks and Sadie Hogue; grandchildren, LaVar J. & Simone Makupson; daughter-in-law Gail Littlejohn. Minnie is survived by loving and devoted sons William Holland (Darlene) Makupson, Larry Jerome (Trenda) Makupson, daughter-in-law Amyre Makupson, Detroit, MI; stepson Judge Bill C. Littlejohn, Houston, TX; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; sisters Almeter Proctor, Cleo Miller. A host of nieces, nephews, family & friends. Minnie was a former member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a faithful member of Faith Vision Baptist Church until failing health. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, a graveside service will be held 1PM, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd, Moraine, OH 45439. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
