RUCKER (Groves), Minnie Lee Born September 28, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Barney & Bessie Jones. She departed on March 26, 2019 peacefully at home, Preceded in death by a Loving husband Luther Sr. and son Reginald Rucker. Minnie was a Dunbar HS graduated. Her career in nursing span over 25 yrs, where she worked for Miami Valley , Grandview & Va Medical hospitals. She was a dedicated member of Chapter 1 Program for Educating Disadvantaged Children in Dayton ohio. Dedicated Member and President of the Sunshine Ministry at Mt Carmel Church. She Leaves to cherish memory 7 siblings, Starling, Barney, Joann, Sandra. Luther Jr., Daniel and David Rucker. 5 Daughters Deborah Williams, Regina Rucker-Buggs (George) Denise Rucker-White, Patricia & Amy Rucker 19 Grands, 23 Great grands and 1 Great Great grand, Service of Memory Friday April 5, 2019 11:00 am at Mt Carmel Church 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417 Family will receive Friends & Family at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens .Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019