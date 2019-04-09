RUCKER (Groves), Minnie Lee Was born September 28, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Barney and Bessie Jones. She departed on March 26, 2019 peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her Loving husband Luther Rucker Sr. and son Reginald D. Rucker. Minnie was a Dunbar High School graduate and attended Sinclair Community College of Nursing. Her career span over 25 yrs, where she worked for Miami Valley, Grandview and The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical hospital(s). She was a dedicated member of The Chapter 1 Program for Educating Disadvantaged Children in Dayton, Ohio. As well as The President of the Sunshine Ministry at Mt. Carmel Church. She leaves to cherish her memories 4 siblings, Starling Jones, Barney Jones, Joann Jones and Sandra Williams; 3 sons, Luther Rucker Jr., Daniel H. Rucker and David A. Rucker; 5 Daughters Deborah Williams, Regina L. Rucker-Buggs (George), Denise Rucker-White, Patricia A. Rucker and Amy L. Rucker; 19 Grandchildren, 23 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild. The Service of Memory will be held Friday April 5, 2019 11:00 am at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Family will receive Friends and Family at 10:00 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens and Arrangements are entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary