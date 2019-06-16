Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
More Obituaries for Miriam GARVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam GARVER

Obituary

Miriam GARVER Obituary
GARVER, Miriam Louise 95, of Springfield, passed away June 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 28, 1923 in Springfield, the daughter of Vane L. and Eva (Neblung) Bradhurst. Mrs. Garver was preceded in death by her husband, John Dey Garver on June 22, 2002; her brother, James C. Bradhurst; nephew, James Bradhurst; and her parents. Survivors include two daughters, Julia (Roger) Blankenship of Springfield and Cynthia Fowler-Garver (Mark) of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jason (Frankie) Doughty, Amy (Jesse) Fuller, Travis Blankenship, Gretchen Jennings, Benjamin (Perry) Fowler, Eva (Thomas) Nunes, and Andrew Fowler; numerous great-grandchildren; nephew, Daniel (Vicky) Bradhurst; niece, Ellyn (Mark) Shirk; and other loved family members. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019
