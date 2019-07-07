Home

Miriam MOORE


1939 - 2019
MOORE, Miriam Virginia Of Dayton, received her Wings on June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bishop Solomon N. and Ruby E. Glover; brothers, James, Joe, Winston and Herbert Glover; sisters, Cuetta Glover and Katherine Wills and a granddaughter, Tiffany Moore. She leaves to mourn her passing: her son, Kevin (Althea) Moore; grandsons, Kevin and Samuel Moore; sister, Eva (John) Winton; brother, LaVern Glover and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m., on MONDAY, July 8, 2019 at MT. CARMEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 5370 Dayton Liberty Rd. 45417., with Bishop Robert Grant, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
