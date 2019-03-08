PARKER, Miriam Pauline Age 80 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, March 6, at her home. She was born in London, Kentucky on January 17, 1939, the daughter of Willie and Lula (Lloyd) Blankenship. On February 22, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee she married Edward Wayne Parker and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2019. Mrs. Parker was a skilled homemaker and mother to her children, grandchildren, and to Darla, Teresa, Chris, Michael, Carla, Jill, plus a host of other children she mothered. Later, she decided to work outside the home at the Hamiltonian Hotel as Assistant Manager of housekeeping. Miriam was a member of the Highway of Holiness Church. Wayne and Pauline were devoted grandparents of Jacob Eichhold and Elizabeth Eichhold Moran. Wayne and Pauline enjoyed taking care of their grandchildren, Joseph, George, and James Moran. Survivors include two children, Debra (John) Chew and Ren? (Tom) Yancoskie; four grandchildren, Emma Chew, Nicole (Omar) Sanchez, Elizabeth (Joe) Moran, and Jacob (Brittaney Cavin) Eichhold; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph Rodriguez, Enrique and Ameila Sanchez, Joseph, George, and James Moran, and Brylee Wilms; brothers and sisters, Ruby, Mary, Imogene, Betty Sue, and Virgil; honorary daughter, Jill Leugers Reese, who Wayne and Pauline had the honor of caring for in her growing up years. Wayne walked Jill down the aisle and Jill has continued to be a loving part of this family. Besides her husband, Wayne, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Bulice, Earl, Clarence, and Grace. Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Bowling Funeral Home with funeral and graveside service to follow at the McDaniel Cemetery in London, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. March 30, 2019, at the family home, 85 Livingston Dr. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary