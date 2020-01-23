|
|
PATTON, Miriam Allene 91, of Cape Coral, Florida entered into eternal rest with Jesus on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1928 was preceded in the sunset of her life by her husband of 61 years, John Paul Patton. Miriam was a devoted mother of Lynne Glenn of Louisville, KY and Dr. Douglas Patton (Marianne) of Kettering, OH. She was a loving and fun grandmother to Ashley (Jonathan) Coyne, John D. Patton (Lisa), Michele (Eric) Hiatt, Allison Mineer, and Lindsey (Holly) Wegley. Miriam also leaves behind 6 great granddaughters and 7 great grandsons. Miriam was born in Morgan County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hobert and Maude Johnson. She moved to Springfield, Ohio after her marriage to John Patton on April 10, 1948. They moved to Beavercreek, OH in 1955 where she taught school for 31 years as a kindergarten and 4th grade teacher. Miriam graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, OH. She was a longtime member of Dayton Baptist Temple. After her retirement from teaching she and John moved to Cape Coral, Florida in 1987. Miriam was a devout Christian and a member of McGregor Baptist Church and the Go Getters Sunday school class. During the years she lived in Cape Coral she was active in the children's home. Her life was blessed by many caring friends of the church and Gulf Coast community. A Celebration of Life for Miriam will be officiated by Pastor Bob Inkenbrandt at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida, (239) 936-0555. At the conclusion of this ceremony friends and family will recess to adjacent Memorial Gardens Cemetery where Miriam will be laid to rest alongside her husband John inside the Mausoleum located inside the Garden of Serenity. In lieu of flowers, the family instead recommends memorial contributions in Miriam's name be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, (239) 482-4673. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Miriam's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020