STROEDE, Miriam May Age 89 of Dayton passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Valleyfield, Bona Vista Bay, Newfoundland, Canada on September 15, 1930 the daughter of Abner & Matilda (Ricketts) Preston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Gloria (Ray) Thomas, Gail (Bruce) Klein, Glinda (Bruce) Leiter, Oscar (Tammy) Stroede III, Gary (Kimberly) Stroede, and Ginger (Robert) Redman, 9 grandchildren Jennifer (Robert), Amanda (Adam), Alicia, Michelle (Christopher), Jack, Phoebe, Oscar IV, Harold (Jessica) and Rachel; 16 great grandchildren; sisters Lucy Nee and Myrtle Humphries and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years Oscar Stroede in 2016; daughter Crystal; daughter-in-law Katherine; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr. Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Oscar Stroede III officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019