EMMONS, Mistere G. Of Ohio, born July 10, 1947 passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Frank, James, Michael and Daryl and her daughter, Stephanie; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424). A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
