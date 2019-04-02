|
|
JENKINS, Misty E. 50, of Springfield, passed away April 1, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born February 15, 1969 in Springfield. Misty enjoyed coloring and spending time with her grandkids. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Bart M. Jenkins; mother, Sharon Gallamore; children, Ashley (Darren) Howard, Shanda Moyer (Steven Stringfellow), Jamie Lavender, James Lavender Jr., Courtney Lavender (fianc? Demetrius Castle); stepchildren, Justin and Kristina Schantz; grandchildren, Aaron, Alyssa, Brayden, Elmyra, Mycal, Hezekiah, Blake, Landen, Noah, Jordan, Adrian, Alycia, Jayshawn; siblings; Wendi Hunt (Shawn), Brad (Donna) Gallamore, Bert (Sara) Hunt II; stepdad, Paul Jones Sr. "Pops"; special cousins, Darrin (Gloria) Campbell, Kim Sowards, Joseph Bowshier; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Dayshia and Liberty Bowshier. She was preceded in death by her father Bert E. Hunt I and granddaughter Samiah. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 2, 2019