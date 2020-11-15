1/
Mitchell MAGGARD
MAGGARD, Mitchell W.

Age 71, of Lewisburg, passed away at home on November 13, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonce and Zelma Maggard; brother, Harold Maggard; sister, Norma Brower. Mitchell served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972. He went on to work at GM for 32 years. He was the girls softball coach

for 16 years, loved jogging and cars. Mitchell was the

perfect man. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Maggard; daughters, Audra (Jason) Gray, Amy (Scott)

Robertson, Angela Pettit, and Amber (Tim) Schram; grandchildren, Alexandra, Ashley, Cody, Abigail, Braden, Kaley, and Ashton; siblings, Ralph (June) Maggard, Kenneth (Rebekah) Maggard, Les (Cindy) Maggard, and Lydia Burnett; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tue., Nov. 17 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
