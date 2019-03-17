Home

OLIGEE, Mitchell "Mick" Age 72, Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. Mick was born in Middletown, OH on February 14, 1947 to Stanley and Edna (Roberson) Oligee. He retired from Armco in 2001 after 35 years of service. Mick loved his family, poker and the Cincinnati Reds. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carrie Cornett; brother, Tom Oligee; brothers-in-law, George Jewell, Frank Carroll and Jack Cornett; and sister-in-law, Lee Oligee. Mick is survived by his daughters,Tammy Fourman and Tina (Chris) Larison; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Drew), Kalab, Kyle, Nick, Kole and Kaden; great grandchildren, Lily and Ben; two sisters, Faye Carroll and Alice Jewell; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral services are Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street Middletown,OH with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019
