Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Mittie HIXSON


1942 - 2019
HIXSON, Mittie Mae Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 23, 1942 in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Taylor and Maude England. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Hixson; daughter, Josephine Grubb; and siblings, Joyce, Carolyn, Cledith and Walter. Mittie is survived by her children, James (Ruth) Grubb, Jennifer (Vince) Williams, Tanya (Dennis) Smith; step-daughters, Teresa (Ray) Vaughn-Price, Christina Hixson, Melissa Grasty, Tammy Hixson; grandchildren, Anthony Grubb, Victorian Flaherty, Kristianna (Alex) Oster, Michael Williams, Del Jackson III; step-grandchildren, Dustin, Corey, Bradley, Katerina, Nicole, Nick, Dannie, Desiree, Noah, Nicholas and Dylan; great grandson, Nathaniel; siblings, Ray (Marie) England, John (Mallie) England, Ruby (Paul) Napier; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
