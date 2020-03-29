|
LAUXMILLER, Molinda S. 73, died after a battle with cancer on Monday, March 23, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on July 21, 1946, in Celina, Ohio, to Paul W. Laux and Ruth E. (Coats) Laux, both deceased. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Michael H. Henry of Dayton. As well as siblings: Donna (Carl) Stuck, North Star; Mark Laux, Tipp City; Mike (Kathy) Laux, Ft. Recovery; Debra (Allan) Farrell, Greenville; Jennifer (Ian) DiFranco, Rowlett, TX. Also surviving are children: Susan (Randy) Heitkamp of Columbus; Sheila (Steve) Liette, Versailles; Francesca (James) Niekamp, St. Henry; Toby (Paula) Miller, Flowery Branch, GA; Wayne (Kim) Miller, Palm Coast, FL; Adam (Keetch) Miller, Great Barrington, MA; Mary Stocks, Clayton; and Curtis Henry, St. Augustine, FL. She was also "Granny" to 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and aunt to dozens of nieces and nephews. Molinda graduated from Wright State University with a Master of Humanities Degree in 1993. Professionally, Molinda worked serving children and families as a social worker in Dayton, Montgomery County, throughout the United States and internationally. She was an active member of the Dayton Knitting Guild, Miami Valley Quilters' Guild, The Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, and the American Quilters' Society for more than 25 years. Molinda was an award-winning textile artist who was invited to display a quilt with the AQS's 2019 show which traveled nationally. She was instrumental in saving Stivers School for the Arts from demolition in the late 1990s as a founding member and president of the Seedling Foundation. A celebration of life service will be held on a date yet to be determined in the main chapel at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Baker- Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. Online condolences for the family can be made at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020