Services Littleton & Rue Funeral Home 830 N Limestone Street Springfield , OH 45503-3610 (937) 323-6439 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Littleton & Rue Funeral Home 830 N Limestone Street Springfield , OH 45503-3610 View Map Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Molly SCHUERMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Molly SCHUERMAN

1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SCHUERMAN, Molly A. The Lord has called me home and I have answered his call on June 25, 2019. It is about time, LOL, it has been a long journey but finally I am home! My life began on July 7, 1988 and I was blessed with two amazing parents, Shelby L. Dunn and Rebecca (Belfield) Dunn and an adorable big brother, Zachary A. Johnston. I was baptized into the protection and service of my Lord on September 4, 1988 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church by Pastor Daniel Powell. I have remained a lifetime member of the church and must thank, my family, Pastors and my church family for all their help over the years, especially during my illness. What can I say, my childhood was simply amazing. I loved to swim (thanks grandpa for teaching me) and with the support of my parents and a lot of hard work I was a member of the Springfield YMCA SPY swim team and later on the Kenton Ridge Swim team. I also loved to roller skate and did so every chance I got too bad there was not a roller derby team close by, think I would have become a member. I was a daredevil at an early age and loved roller coasters. I rode the Magnum with my dad at 6 years old, I never slowed down and was always into something (my poor parents). I was lucky and got to spend summers with my grandparents in Madison, Ohio, what fun we had, it was awesome! I continued to grow in my faith (thank you mom, dad and pastor for seeing to that) and was confirmed on June 3, 2001. I graduated from Kenton Ridge High School and Clark County Vocational School in June 2006, as a dental assistant. Fun was always abounding with family and friends, and I cherished every minute of those days. On November 2, 2013, I married the love of my life, my high school sweetheart and best friend Jeffery C. Schuerman. We were so excited to begin our life together with our 2 girls. Four short months after our marriage, I was diagnosed with cancer and our lives were turned upside down. Thank goodness for our faith, family, friends and the medical teams that helped us throughout this process. While our life was difficult at times our love always won out and I will so cherish and miss that love. I will wait for you my sweet Jeff! For those of you who know me best, you know how much I loved to work especially when the work involved being of service to others. I loved people and never new a stranger. A few of my favorite jobs over my short life were Dental Assistant for the Health Department, Speedway of America (I simply loved my customers), and Assurant Customer Care. When the cancer made it too difficult to work, I simply had to leave this phase of my life with a lot of tears! God works in mysterious ways, I became a stay at home mom (between Chemo sessions) and was able to spend much needed time with my step-daughter, Harleigh, my precious baby girl Emma Grace and my two nieces Madeline and Penelope. I so loved the time God gave me with them. We took walks, visited friends, went to the park, and did a lot of crafts. I pray that memories were created for all and that they will cherish them always! I leave behind the love of my life, my husband, Jeffrey C. Schuerman, my two children Harleigh Schuerman and Emma Dela Rosa. My parents Shelby Dunn and Rebecca (Belfield) Dunn, my mother in-law Donna (Martell) Schuerman (Chris Schrader), my big brother Zachary A. Johnston (Jen Althouse), sister in-laws Brandi (Kurt) Fisher, Mercedes (Corey) Barcus, two special nieces Madeline and Penelope Johnston, and my grandma Jeannette Belfield. There are many more family members and very special friends, that were not mentioned who had a big influence on my life, know that I love you all! A special shout out to Brittany Johnston, Ashley Adams and my cousin Zakk Smith who were by my side during my hospice care. I was preceded in death by grandparents, Shelby and Doris (Burton) Dunn, William Belfield, and aunts, Debra (Dunn) Smith and Deborah (Belfield) Shaw. Can't wait to catch up with them again! Thank you all for your help over the years, all the prayers and well wishes, the cards, the monetary support, the love, never giving up on me (I know it wasn't easy) and always supporting me in good times and bad! Having such a supportive and wonderful family and group of friends made it very difficult for me to leave this world, I will miss you all! Please, do not grieve my passing long as I now know the "peace that passes all understanding", and I am free! My family and I would like to thank Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pastor and Jill Powell for all of their prayers, cards and support. Crossroads Hospice, for making my last few months as comfortable as possible, you were all simply amazing! The Cleveland Clinic and Springfield Cancer Center for your healing touch and expertise! A gathering of my family and friends will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of my life will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Emma Dela Rosa College fund, P.O. Box 2906, Springfield, OH 45501. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com With every smile, think of me, I am watching from above and smiling back. My love will find you wherever you are! - Molly Published in Springfield News Sun on June 27, 2019