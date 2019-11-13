|
|
GIUST, Mona Lou 88, of Brookhaven, passed from this life November 10, 2019. She was born February 15, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to Reno and Leona Searcy. She was a lifelong artist and a member of B.R.A.G. (Brookhaven Regional Art Guild). She is preceded in death by her son, John "Jack" Giust; parents; sister, Phillis Monnin; and brother David Searcy. Those who remain to cherish her memory are her husband, John Giust; children, Lisa Flohr and husband, Mike Flohr MD, Mark Giust and wife Anna and Matthew Giust and wife, June; daughter-in-law, Lynn Edwards and husband, Tom; brother, James Searcy; nine grandchildren, Andy Vorhees, Elisha Millar, Jason Flohr, Steve Flohr, Kelly Worth, Benjamin Giust, Katherine Kennedy, Emily Giust, and Jeff Cates. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends. Memorials may be made to the Tom Ross Endowed Art Scholarship, Angela Furr, Co-Lin Foundation, P.O. Box 649, Wesson, MS 39191, in memory of Mona Giust. A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Giust at a later date to be determined.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019