KINKAID, Mona Lee Age 96, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Butler County Care Facility. She was born September 3, 1923 in Athens, Ohio to the late Arthur Milliron and Mary (Bayles) Milliron. After her mother's death in 1936, she moved to Dayton, Ohio to live with her grandmother Minnie Bayles. After graduation from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, Ohio, she married Charles Edward (Eddie) Kinkaid on February 20, 1941 and they enjoyed over 48 years of marriage until his death in November 1989. To this union was born twin sons Lynn Edward and Dale Edward, three daughters, Virginia Lee (Ginny), Sandra Lou (Sandy) and Artha Lane. Mona Lee raised her family in Williamsdale, Ohio later moving to Hamilton in 1968. She attended Tri County Assembly of God Church in Fairfield, Ohio for 10 years, where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She moved to Ocala, Florida in 1995 to live with her daughter. There she attended First Assembly of God Church. Mona Lee moved back to Hamilton, Ohio in 2007. Mona Lee is survived by her sons; Lynn Kinkaid (Norma) and Dale Kinkaid of Hamilton, daughters; Sandy (Ralph) Powers of Camden, Ohio and Artha Lane (David) Shollenbarger of Hamilton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 30 great great grandchildren. Mona Lee was preceded in death by the love of her life Charles Kinkaid, daughter; Virginia (Ginny) Anglin and son in law Jim Anglin, her grandson; Edward Lee Kinkaid, her daughter in law; Donna (Fore) Kinkaid, a sister; Artha Lane Carr and special Aunt Floy Burger. Funeral services are being handled by Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mona Lee's memory may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hamilton, 225 Ludlow St., (Feed the Hungry) or to the Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 (Tri County Soul Food Pantry) or . The Kinkaid family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and special thanks to the staff and employees of the Butler County Care Facility for the outstanding care and love they gave to our beloved mother over the past seven years. Mona Lee was happy there and that meant so very much to us. Again, Thank you. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2020